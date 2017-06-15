Home Kentucky Children Strut Their Stuff at Annual Street Strut People’s Parade Saturday June 15th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky Pinterest

The Hand Children’s Art Camp got underway Thursday in Henderson.

This is the 27th year for the camp. It’s designed to help the community’s children get ready for the annual William Branaman Street Strut People’s Parade.

That event is set to take place Saturday.

The parade is a New Orleans style street even with decorated umbrellas.

Event goes have been known to dress in costumes or go as a themed group in the past.

Parks and recreation department staff will help children in first through fifth grade decorate their umbrellas.

They will also learn how to strut, make newspaper hats, and more.

The festival workshops are open to everyone.

