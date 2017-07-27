Children Removed From Home Reportedly Infested With Drugs, Trash

Three children are removed from a home that was reportedly infested with drugs and trash in Henderson. Henderson Police arrested 22-year-old Jacob Williams and 29-year-old Megan Billings on drugs charges and allegedly endangering the welfare of children at their home.

After officers searched a home on Powell Street Wednesday afternoon, they say they found a bag of suspected synthetic marijuana along with digital scales. Police say they found three children inside the home at the time.

Authorities say the residence was littered with trash, loose tobacco, animal feces, and a handgun. These items were within reach of the children, including the gun.

Social Services was contacted due to the condition of the home being a danger to the kids. The children were given to another family member.

Williams and Billings were arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of synthetic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both are being held in the Henderson County Jail.

