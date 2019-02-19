Children Must Be Present When Attending Drag Queen Story Hour

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library says due to capacity constraints, adults wanting to attend Drag Queen Story Hour must be accompanied by a child.

The story hour is intended for children 11 and under and will feature a local drag performer reading stories chosen by library staff.

Library officials say there is a safety plan in place that includes the safety of staff members, the public performers and anyone who supports the event.

“This storytime is not just for library cardholders. We want as many children who would like to attend the event to be able,” says EVPL Engagement and Experience Officer Heather McNabb.

EVPL staff will be on-site Saturday to make sure the room’s limit is not exceeded.

