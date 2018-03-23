Home Indiana Evansville Children Found Living in Poor Conditions Results in Parents’ Arrest March 23rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville couple is facing neglect charges after police say there was no running water and animal feces inside the home they shared with their children.

Asia Sears and Fredrick Ridley are charged with two counts of felony neglect. Last month, Evansville police were called to check the welfare of a two-year-old and four-year-old at a home on South Elliott Street.

Officers say the floor was covered in dog feces within reach of the children and that the kids were using a bucket for a toilet.

EPD says Ridley admitted there hadn’t been running water at the home since December. Both adults have since bonded out of the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Sears is due in court May 4th, Ridley will face a judge April 27th.





