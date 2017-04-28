Children Found in Home During Drug Raid

Two people are arrested on drug trafficking charges in Henderson County, while three children were inside the home.

Detectives from the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force searched the residents of Brittany Kitchens on Lawndale Court around 7:20 Wednesday night. There they found a small amount of methamphetamine, several grams of marijuana, scales, marijuana grinders, and more than $1,000 in cash. Detectives also found marked bills used in drug transactions with undercover detectives.

Kitchens and her boyfriend, Eric Crowe, were both arrested on trafficking charges. Kitchens also faces multiple drug possession charges.

Social services were notified of the three small children in the residence during the raid.

