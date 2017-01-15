Home Kentucky Children Fighting Cancer To Benefit From Dance Marathon January 15th, 2017 Lauren Leslie Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Apollo High School in Owensboro was open on Sunday but not for classes…students were participating in an 8-hour dance marathon. Students, teachers and staff showed off their best moves to raise money for kids fighting cancer. This is the 4th year for the event hosted in part with University of Kentucky’s Danceblue project.

Proceeds raised go toward cancer research and social support at Kentucky Children’s Hospital. No sitting or sleeping was permitted, participants had to dance or be on their feet the entire 8 hours, “I think it really shows a lot about how people can come together and not know people but serve a common purpose, and just care, love and respect one another even if you don’t know the person,” said Apollo High School Danceblue Committee Chair Adam Hertzler.

Fund-raising has been in the works the entire year. The goal this year is to double last years proceeds. The group hopes to make a donation close to $50,000.

