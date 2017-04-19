Home Indiana Evansville Children and their Families Celebrate with Head Start’s ‘End of Year’ Picnic April 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

725 children and their families headed to Wesselman’s Park for a day of fun. It was for the Cape Head Start program’s ‘End of Year’ picnic. From face painting to blowing bubbles, kids ages three to five and their parents went to celebrate the school year.

Director of Child Services Mary Goedde said, “It’s a lot of fun and I know… I just saw one of the foster grandparents go by. We also have foster grandparents in our program and they come out and they help and they play with the children and it’s a lot of fun.”

The Purdue Extension Office, the Dad’s Program, and the United Way all helped to put the picnic on.

Comments

comments