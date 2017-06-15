Home Indiana Evansville Children Battling Cancer Receive Special Gifts from Romain Subaru June 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Subaru of America and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) have teamed up again this year to put some smiles on the faces of cancer patients and their families.

As part of the Subaru Loves to Care Initiative, Romain Subaru delivered blankets and art kits to children battling cancer at St. Vincent.

Although the LLS is focused on finding a cure, providing these gifts will help comfort young patients as they continue treatment.

LLS Student Series Program Director Shelia Gustafson said, “I feel like there’s kids in this area right now that are battling for their lives with leukemia, so what we’re doing is making a difference. And Subaru partnering with us is helping save the lives of little kids just right here in this area.”

The Subaru Loves to Care Initiative is nationwide, and each gift will come with a personlized message of hope from a fellow community member.

