Childhood Cancer Awareness Day in Evansville

Mayor Winnecke has proclaimed today as Childhood Cancer Awareness Day in the city of Evansville.

This proclamation coincides with Memorial High School’s 6th Annual SamStrong football game.

Sam Featherstone, a 2012 graduate, started SamStrong before he passed away from brain cancer. Memorial dedicates a game to remember Sam and to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer research each year.

Memorial will be taking on Mater Dei at tonight’s SamStrong game.

Everyone who attends is asked to wear gold, which is the official color recognizing childhood cancer.

