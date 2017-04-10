Home Indiana Child Dies after being Thrown From ATV in Posey County April 10th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

A seven-year old girl has died after being thrown from an ATV Monday afternoon.

This happened around 5 p.m. in Wadesville when three people were riding together on a four wheeler.

From the accident happened in the 6000 block of Hidbrader Drive and the child was taken to Deaconess by LifeFlight.

She died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The other riders were taken to the hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

