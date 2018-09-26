Home Indiana Child Safety Seat Inspections Available All Week September 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

More than 2,000 children under 13 are involved in a car crash every day. Researchers with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also say 59 percent of car seats are not installed correctly.

As part of Child Passenger Safety Week, car seat events across the country are helping first-time parents install a car set or double check an installation. But organizers of Evansville’s event say anyone can have their car seat inspected throughout the year.

Little Lambs board member Kendra Hatfield says, “So if you ever have a question you know, about who can check your car seat you can always call the fire department see if there is anyone. I do know that there are police officers and fire department that they do have car seat technicians there as well. So, I would just call and make sure that they have those services.”

There are two other car seat installation and inspections in the area this week.

Thursday at First Christian Church in Newburgh from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and again on Saturday at Warrick St. Vincent Hospital in Boonville from 9 a.m. until noon.

Comments

comments