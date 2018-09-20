Home Indiana Child Recovered from Lake in Critical Condition September 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana, Newburgh

The child recovered from a lake behind an apartment complex in Newburgh is reported to be in critical condition.

Officers arrived at a lake behind the Warrick Trail Apartments after receiving a call of a possible drowning on September 19th around 7:00PM. Investigators would later find that a witness saw two small children throwing rocks in the lake prior to the child being discovered

Upon arrival, officers say the 20-month-old child had already been removed from the lake and bystanders were performing CPR.

The child was transported by medics to Deaconess Gateway Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation at this time.

Comments

comments