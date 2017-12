Home Kentucky Child Pornography Investigation Nets One Arrest December 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Kentucky State Police arrest a man on charges related to child pornography in Webster County. Damien Belt is facing four counts of possessing matter portraying sex by a minor.

In an undercover investigation, KSP detectives found Belt had images of child sexual exploitation on his cell phone.

Belt is being held in the Webster County Jail.

Comments

comments