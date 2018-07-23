Home Kentucky Child Passes Away Following Mobile Home Fire July 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Another child has passed away due to a mobile home fire in Ohio County that occurred earlier this month.

Christine Henry confirmed on her Facebook page on Sunday that her daughter, Ireland, has passed away due to injuries sustained in the fire. She was seven years old.

Four year old John Ross Henry passed away two weeks ago in the hospital from his injuries, and two year old Ivy Henry was found dead at the scene.

In Christine’s post, she says “Heaven just got sweeter. We will see her again. Praise for the Lord for his peace and comfort. And for giving Ireland to us for seven wonderful years.”



