Child Mortality Improves in Indiana According to DCS Report September 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Indiana Department of Child Services released the latest information about how many children died in 2016. According to the report, 59 Indiana children died from abuse or neglect.

Despite that heart-breaking number, it’s actually an improvement from the two previous years. Marion County saw the highest number of child deaths at 14. According to DCS, only nine of the 59 had contact with the agency.

Wednesday, DCS officials appeared before lawmaker testifying on a set of recommendations to make the agency better as lawmakers work to find the best solution.

DCS Associate Todd Meyer says, “We are obviously going to respond as immediately and quickly as possible. You can rest assured that will happen.”

Right now, lawmakers say their biggest goal is turning these conversations into legislation and new state laws.

