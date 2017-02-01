Home Indiana Evansville Child Molestation Suspect Involved in Police Pursuit to Appear in Court February 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Henderson, Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

A child molestation suspect involved in a multi-state chase will appear in Henderson County Court. Roxie Brodie III is scheduled to appear in a Henderson County courtroom at 3 p.m. Officers from Vanderburgh County were serving two felony warrants, that say Brodie repeatedly beat and raped a 12-year-old, when the chase started. Henderson Police took over the chase once it made its way to Green Street in downtown Henderson. Brodie hit at least two pedestrian cars and one sheriff’s car. Police used spike strips to stop Brodie and took him into custody in front of Dodge’s Fried Chicken. He is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail.

