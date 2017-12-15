44News | Evansville, IN

Child Molestation Charges Brought Against Ferdinand Man

December 15th, 2017 Indiana

A Ferdinand man facing child molestation charges after an investigation that started earlier this week.

Ferdinand Police say the Division of Family and Child Services received a complaint on Thursday, December 14th about 50-year-old Rudy Riley’s alleged activities.

Riley was arrested today on charges of molestation, sexual misconduct with a minor, child seduction, and dissemination of matter harmful to a minor. He’s being held in the Dubois County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

