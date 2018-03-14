Child Marriage Bill Moves Forward

Legislation that would rein in child marriage across Kentucky was approved unanimously Wednesday by the House Judiciary Committee.

Senate Bill 48 would prohibit anyone under the age of 17 from getting married in Kentucky. Another provision would require parental input for 17-year-olds wanting to marry.

Under current laws, 16- and 17-year-olds can marry with a parent’s consent. Teens under 16 can marry with a judge’s permission in case of a pregnancy.

In Kentucky, there were 11,000 reported cases of child marriage from 2000 to 2015. Of those marriages, only 7 percent were between two minor.

SB 48 now goes to the full House for its consideration. It passed the Senate by a 34-3 vote on March 7th.

