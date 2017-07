Burdette Park Pool closes after a child drowns.

A report of a drowning came in shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Coroner Steve Lockyear says, the 5-year-old boy was taken to Deaconess Hospital, where he later died.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies are on scene.

