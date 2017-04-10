Home Indiana Child Dies after being Thrown From ATV in Posey County April 10th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

Seven-year-old, Emma Clark, has died after being thrown from an ATV Monday afternoon.

The first 911 call was made around 4:30 p.m. in Wadesville when three people were riding together on one ATV.

The child was riding with her mother, Deborah Clark, and Jennifer Blakemore of Providence, Kentucky.

After Emma Clark was ejected from the ATV, it rolled on top of her.

The accident happened just off of Hidbrader Road, and the child was taken to Deaconess by LifeFlight.

She died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The other riders were taken to the hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

No one riding the ATV was wearing a helmet.

