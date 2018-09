Home Indiana Child Dies Days After Being Rescued From Newburgh Pond September 22nd, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The child who was rescued from a pond at the Warrick Trail Apartments in Newburgh has passed away.

Sarah Seaton the Warrick county coroner confirms 21 month-old Evans Acheaw Owusu, Jr. died at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.

According to Seaton, the cause of the death is anoxic brain injury secondary to drowning.

We will continue to bring you more information in this story as details become available.

