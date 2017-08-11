Home Indiana Kids at Risk of Bullies and Predators on School Social Media Sites August 11th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

From district to district, or county to county, there’s no rhyme or reason behind which social media sites certain Hoosier schools allow or don’t on student used devices.

In Zionsville schools, all the social medias listed are allowed, including blogger, Facebook, Google Plus, Skype and Twitter. But right next door in Carmel, everything is allowed except for Google Plus, which is teachers only.

Child advocates warn that while the vast majority of online experiences enrich a student’s education every time a student connects to the internet, it gives predators and bullies a new opportunity to strike.

Emily Perry says, “They are smart, they`re savvy and they`re committed when they are seeking out kids and that`s a very scary thing.”

Perry suggest parents take the time to learn which social media sites and apps your child is using on their personal electronics and the ones they use for school.



Comments

comments