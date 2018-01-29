Child Abduction Caught on Camera

An Illinois man caught on camera kidnapping a young girl is facing kidnapping charges. The kidnapping happened on December 20th in Calumet City. The abduction was caught on security camera video from a neighboring residence.

According to the video, Protho can be seen standing around his car when a child comes into view. The victim walks by Protho and he grabs her and leads her to his car before driving away.

Reports say he then parked his vehicle in an alley and assaulted the child. The victim was able to escape and flag down a passerby.

Authorities arrested Protho December 27th. He remains in federal custody and has been charged with one count of kidnapping.

He’s due to face a judge February 20th.



