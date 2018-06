Last Friday, an Evansville woman died in a shooting that that detectives believe may have been accident.

Ricardo Abreu allegedly fired his gun in his apartment, and the bullet went through his wall and hit 41 year old Toni Bittler. She was pronounced dead at the hospital with a single gun shot wound in her torso.

Given this recent fatal shooting, Chief Billy Bolin sits down with 44News to discuss gun safety and how to avoid accidental incidents.



