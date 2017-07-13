Chick-Fil-A Reopens After Renovations

After two months of waiting, the east side Evansville Chick-Fil-A is now back open.

There were lines around the building all day, as the restaurant reopened to customers for the first time since May.

The renovated building features several upgraded amenities including two drive-thru lines and a completely revamped dining room.

There is also a brand new playground area outside.

Chick-Fil-A customers say they couldn’t be more excited about the improved restaurant.

There are two other Chick-Fil-A restaurants in Evansville: one at the University of Southern Indiana and the other is located in Eastland Mall.

