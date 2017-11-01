Chick-fil-A Opens On University Of Evansville’s Campus

A popular restaurant is giving students healthier fast food options on the University of Evansville’s campus. Chick-fil-A is open on campus after a partnership with Chartwells, a food service provider.

Students can enjoy Chick-fil-A’s signature chicken sandwiches and waffle fries with or without a meal plan.

Meghan Luczkowski said, “A lot of other schools have big restaurants that we didn’t have. It’s another option since I don’t have a meal plan, I can come here instead.”

Along with Chick-fil-A, Starbucks is now open on UE’s campus from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Comments

comments