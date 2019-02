A new Chick-Fil-A restaurant is coming to Evansville. The company is looking to open a new location in the old Burger King building on the west side of Evansville.

If all the plans are approved Chick-Fil-A will have five locations in Evansville.

The area plan commission says the developer has made a few requests like wanting to expand parking.

Zoning officials will review those requests on March 21st.

