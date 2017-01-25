Home Kentucky Chicago Cubs Catcher to Speak at DingerFest 2017 January 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Baseball season is a few months away, but the tri-state is set to host a member of the World Champion Chicago Cubs at an event this weekend. DingerFest 2017 is this Saturday at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Cubs Rookie left fielder and catcher Kyle Schwarber will talk about his rookie season and the big World Series win with a question and answer session. There will also be a silent auction with proceeds benefiting the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday. Ticket prices range from $38.25 to $156.50.

For more information, visit DingerFest 2017.

