Home Illinois Chicago Company Cashes In On Anti-Straw Movement August 17th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois

An Illinois straw company is cashing in on the anti-straw movement. In what would seem to be a bad move for business Diamond Plastics in Chicago says its seen an uptick in orders.

The factory produces plastic straws and says as more businesses ditch straws it’s not hurting them. Many businesses have turned away from providing customers with straws for environmental reasons.

Plastic straws can take up to 200 years to disappear.

But Diamond Plastics says its new version contains an additive that will allow the straw to break down in just two years.

Comments

comments