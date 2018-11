Legendary rock band Chicago is heading back out on tour and will stop in Evansville next spring. The band first came together in 1967 in Chicago and this marks their 51st consecutive year of touring.

They’ve recorded 36 albums and sold more than 100 million records. Chicago takes the stage at the Aiken Theater on may seventh.

Tickets go on sale this Friday and start at $46 and go up to $126.

Click here to purchase tickets.

