The Jay Cutler era in Chicago is over, and is now a free agent, after the Chicago Bears cut the Heritage Hills grad Thursday.

Reports indicate Cutler’s request for a release was granted Thursday morning.

The quarterback led the Bears to a 51-51 record, and is the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

