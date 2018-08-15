44News | Evansville, IN

Chestnut Street Closing Due to Refresh Evansville Project

August 15th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Anyone who drives through downtown Evansville may have to find a different route next week.

Chestnut Street between Second and Third Street will close for three weeks starting Wednesday, August 22nd.

This portion of the road is being closed so water and sewer crews can work on the next Refresh Evansville Project.

Second and Third Street will remain open during this part of the project.

However, crews will close part of Second Street sometime in the near future so they can install a new waterline.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

