Indiana Chestnut Steals The Show At the 2nd Annual Mutton Sandwich Competition May 12th, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Indiana, Kentucky, Owensboro

The 40th Annual International Bar-B-Q Festival drew big crowds in Owensboro but many came out for the prized event and witnessed history. The 2nd Annual World Mutton Sandwich Eating Competition.

Reigning world champion Joey Chestnut returned and a handful of local and global eaters were attempting to dethrone him.

Last year world eater Joey Chestnut ate a whopping 55 mutton sandwiches in 10 minutes.

MC of Major League Eating Sam Barclay said, “That record was absolutely obliterated into a million tiny mutton pieces, it was obliterated by the number one ranked eater in the world and entered the competition as the defending champion.”

Chestnut left the competition as world champion once again. Consuming a mind-boggling 81 mutton sandwiches in 10 minutes. Chestnut said, “Ah it was the first real contest this year, my body was working for me, I found a decent rhythm, I feel great.”

Don’t be fooled, these heavy eaters have the same calorie intake and you and I. Some fasting is involved beforehand, these eaters don’t come with a full stomach.

Barclay said, “Absolutely mind-blowing, I don’t even think Joey himself thought he could do 81, he was confident going into today I can guarantee you that.”

For others like Jeffery Espa who finished second eating 53 sandwiches and Gideon Ogie from Nigeria who ate 52 1/2 it was a moral victory. Barclay said, “Landing those big numbers they’re in good basic athletic shape, a lot of them will do a variety of cardio exercises, light weights, Jeffrey Espa does a lot of power lifting, he prefers a larger muscle frame for his eating.”

Chestnut said, “It’s a great festival it’s a great family atmosphere here, I’m happy to be here in Owensboro.”

