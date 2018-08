Home Indiana Chester Could Beat Blossom’s World Record For Largest Steer August 5th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

A steer from Indiana, is hoping to break into the record books.

Chester is a 5 year old steer, and he could be the world’s biggest. He weighs in at 2700 pounds and is over 73 inches tall.

His measurements have not been officially recorded. However, he may be very close to the Guinness World Record of 74.8 inches set by another Indiana Steer, named Blossom.

