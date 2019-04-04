Cherry Park Upgrades Expected to End Soon

It won’t be ready for a couple more days, but playground equipment originally earmarked for Mahr Park has now been installed at Cherry Park in Madisonville

The next step is to put down fill dirt and crushed rock, then two inches of rubber-like material, which creates a soft surface under the equipment.

There were several reasons the city installed the new equipment where they did. City council said the bright colors would not match Mahr Park and Cherry Park didn’t have much except Pickleball courts until now.

The project is expected to wrap up in a couple of weeks and will be ready for kids to come enjoy.

