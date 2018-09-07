Home Indiana Cher Visiting Indianapolis and Louisville on Upcoming Tour September 7th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana, Kentucky

Legendary performer Cher will make stops in Indianapolis and Louisville for her “Here We Go Again” tour.

Cher will be at the KFC Yum! Center on Monday, February 4th. 10 days from then, she will be in downtown Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Recently, the singer has been receiving critical acclaim for her role in the film Mamma Mia 2.

The Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award winning singer and actress launches her first U.S. tour in five years in January.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, September 14th at 10:00AM on the Live Nation website.

Comments

comments