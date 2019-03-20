Check Out Planters Café & Coffee Bar!

Coffee shops have been trendy for a few years, and we have several here in the tri state.

What do I look for in one?

Aside from great java, that is.

I want to sit comfortably so I can read or work, I like to be able to shop for local art and fun gifts, and I want to smash some good food.

Sound like you too?

Then I’ve found your new favorite place.

Planters Café & Coffee Bar was a Henderson, Kentucky staple for over 20 years.

But when it was bought out, the new owner wanted a new look, a new location, and a return to single origin coffee.

Our coffee is all organic, fair trade, fresh roasted. In the past 5 to 10 years, the coffee industry has kind of moved away from some of the flavored coffees and gotten into more of the single origin coffees from different countries; because a lot of the coffees have their own kind of unique flavor profile when they’re roasted the right way.

So that way you get more of the natural taste of the coffee coming through, rather than it being artificially flavored.



Now in Evansville, Planters Café & Coffee boasts a bright mid-century, modern feel.

The open floor plan is a lot like other coffee shops and cafes, but the way everything is arranged, you feel like you have your own intimate space.

Or you can sit at the community table and make new friends.

Planters is known for their chicken salad and sourwood honey dressing, but they also have sandwiches, salads…

This salad is really good!

…all day breakfast and even vegan and gluten free options like this snickerdoodle.

While you’re waiting, you can shop their retail space for things like soap, mugs, local honey and fair trade coffee, of course.

With outdoor dining in warmer months, and a drive thru for when you’re in a hurry, Planters Café covers all the bases.

Visiting Planters Café & Coffee Bar on your list now?

Find them in the shopping center located at 1211 Tutor lane, in Suite E-2…and let them know you head about it here on 44News this morning.

