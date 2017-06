A new trial date has been set for a Vanderburgh County woman charged with killing an Evansville man.

Chauna Reed will now go to trial September 18th.

She’s accused of shooting and killing Stedman Baird in October 2016.

Authorities say the two were arguing and Braid went into another room to lay down.

Officers found Baird in a doorway with a blanket, and found the gun a yard behind their apartment.

Reed told police she didn’t remember shooting Baird.

