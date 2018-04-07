Chase Partain Leads USI Baseball to 4-Game Sweep

The Southern Indiana baseball team received a strong performance on the mound from Mater Dei grad Chase Partain in the final matchup of a four-game weekend home set with Lewis University.

Partain allowed three runs on a game-tying homer in the sixth inning by Lewis’ Austin Tittle, but put up zeros the rest of the game with seven strikeouts.

He finished with seven innings under his belt before the offense took a 5-3 lead in the eighth innning and Tyler Hagedorn picked up the win in relief.

Next up for the Screagles is a home game against Oakland City University Wednesday.

First pitch is at six p.m.

Comments

comments