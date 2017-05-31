Chase Leads To An Arrest In Evansville

One man is in custody after a short, high speed chase on Evansville’s east side.

Speeds in the chase reached 100 miles per hour.

According to Evansville Police just before 10 a.m., detectives were near Weinbach and Washington investigating a recent stabbing. That is when they say a man got into a car and headed wast on Washington toward Highway 41. Officials say the man blew a tire after he pulled onto Walnut, but then got out of the car and ran. Police caught up with him a short time later and took him into custody.

The man’s name has not been released.



