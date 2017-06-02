Charmed Fest is Tonight!

***WARNING***

THIS EVENT WILL BE ENJOYABLY FUNKY & WEIRD.

CRACK THE GLOWSTICKS, FLOW THE HOOPS AND DAWN THAT FESTIVAL FLAIR.

CHARMED FEST is a creatively orchestrated event featuring some of the dopest talent in the area; collaborating on one stage for one night of EDM, HIP HIP AND JAM BAND FUSED FUNK.

Never before seen collaborative performances by:

The Jangle Sheep

Apulu

Kelo

Corgan & Snowden

Rhyme Taylor

Set the table for controlled CHAOS amongst a sea of NEON LIGHTS and musicality that will faciliatate an atmosphere of external and internal GLOW.

Hosted by the infallible Gretchin Irons of The Best Day Ever Evansville and 44News.

Attending Charmed Fest is a license for each individual to be weird and be yourself, free of judgement in an atmosphere of the best vibes people can provide.

Some people may call this a party, others a festival but this is most definitely a musical AWAKENING.

Bring your own glow & we promise to do the same!

Attend Kid Kollision’s Man Night Album Release party at PG, show us your stamp, and get $2 off of your entry!

