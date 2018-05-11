Charlie’s Mongolian Barbecue Closing Its Doors For Good

Charlie’s Mongolian Barbecue, located on Diamond Avenue in Evansville, has closed as of today, May 11th.

The restaurant released a statement announcing the closure on their Facebook page, which can be read below.

“It’s time to say goodbye to Charlie’s Mongolian Barbeque. We will close start from today. Sorry for your inconvenience and the short notification. Thank you so much to everyone that support,care,help us in the last 16 years! We enjoyed serving the wonderful people in Evansville. Fortunately, we will start a new chapter here! A new restaurant will be opening here in the coming months. Also, you can still enjoy your fresh healthy excellent Mongolian Grill at… our east side location Big Bang Mongolian Grill! Thank you! Best wishes!”

No details about the new restaurant have been released.

Comments

comments