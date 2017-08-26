Charity Uses 501(c)(3) Designation To Expand Mission

At a charity cornhole tournament Saturday afternoon, Homie’s Hope, an Evansville charity, was able to show off a new designation. This is their first fundraiser as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Before this year the organization relied on grassroots fundraising.

Homie’s Hope was created 8 years ago when Abigail Goerges was diagnosed with Mitochondrial Disease. Her aunt, Kim Mullins, decided to start fundraising for her medical bills and other expenses.

With their new designation the charity looks to raise money for more families that are affected by mitochondrial disease. The new designation gives them tax exemptions which Homie’s Hope board members hope can help them.

Mitochondrial disease is a rare and terminal one. What happens is the disease makes the mitochondria, or the powerhouse of the cell, malfunction. In cases like Abigail’s, it makes it so her immune system is weak which fatigues the young girl.

The charity has raised about $60,000 dollars over the near century they’ve been operating. They hoped to make 10 percent of that Saturday at the cornhole fundraiser.

Comments

comments