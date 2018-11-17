Home Indiana Charity Raises Money For Boxing Equipment For Evansville Youth November 17th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

A charity boxing event raises money for the athletic dreams of Evansville youth. The YMCA in downtown Evansville hosted its 4th annual Futures Worth fighting for boxing event.

The event raises money to help sponsor those involved with the youth boxing program. All proceeds go towards the cost for equipment, and for the kids to train and compete.

“It’s really important for us to do well at our boxing shows each year because like I said a lot of the kids that we have that come into our program are lower income and we really depend on donations and this event to raise money so they can be sponsored in,” says boxing coordinator Jennifer Richard.

Coordinators say almost 4 hundred people were expected to come out and support the cause.

Comments

comments