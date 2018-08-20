Home Indiana Charity Lunch Event with LGPA Professional Lexi Thomson August 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana, Newburgh, Sports

A lunch and demo event with LGPA Professional, Lexi Thomson, will be held September 25th at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh.

All proceeds from the event will go to benefiting Golf Gives Back and other non-profit charities.

The event will begin with a meet and greet with Lexi Thomson at 11:00AM, followed by a buffet lunch from Victoria National at noon. Tomson will be doing a Q and A from 12:20PM to 1:00PM, and the event will cap off with a Golf Demo at Practice Facility from 1:15PM to 2:00PM.

Tickets are $100 per person, and can be purchased by clicking here.

