Charity Event To Benefit Shooting Victim’s Son

A fundraiser is planned to help the mother and child of shooting victim Deniko Scott. Scott was found shot dead in the 400 block of S. Morton on Tuesday. His death was officially ruled a homicide, an autopsy showed Scott died of a single gun shot wound.

In response to Scott’s death a fund-raiser event will be held at Evansville Country Club in July. The charity event is an all white party set for Saturday, July 15th. Scott’s uncle, Marcellus Shead — DJ Flex, is hosting the event and says all proceeds from ticket sales will go to Deniko’s son Zayden Scott.



The dress code is all white and the celebration is only for adults ages 30 and up. Advance tickets are $10 or admission will be $20 at the door the night of the event. Tickets can be purchased at Brown’s Elite located at 524 S. Kentucky Avenue.

Lauren Leslie



