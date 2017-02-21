Charity Brackets Helping Non-Profits during March Madness

It’s hard to believe, but March Madness is just around the corner. Every year, Charity Brackets gives people a chance to build a tournament bracket, while giving back to a charity of their choice.

To get involved, log on to Charity Brackets, pick an organization, and build your bracket.

Organizations across the state go head to head, hoping to raise the most money. It’s free to join and the nonprofit organizations keep almost all of the donations raised.

Charity Brackets started in 2012 and has raised more than $1 million for charitable organizations.

