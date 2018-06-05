Home Kentucky Charities Receive Donation from Century Aluminum June 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Century Aluminum presented a check to two organizations today.

The donations were made at the Henderson County Fiscal meeting this morning where Century Aluminum representatives Karen Cecil and Levi Chaffin presented the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army with a $2,500 check.

The honor was given to the two groups as a way for Century Aluminum to give back for the hard work both organizations provide to the community.

The money that was presented came from Century Aluminum’s donation budget, which they use yearly to give back to the community.

