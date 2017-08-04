Charges Upgraded in Owensboro Homicide Case

A Daviess County grand jury has decided to file more serious charges against two people accused in the death of an Owensboro man. The grand jury indicted Ashley Stinnett and Aaron Wright on charges of robbery and murder. The pair was originally charged with assault and burglary.

Police say a family member found 58 year old Jeffery Martin lying in a pool of blood in his home June 18th. Martin died about a week later.

Police arrested Stinnett and Wright shortly after the incident. Officers say when they found the couple they had backpacks filled with items taken from Martin’s house. They also say they found Wright’s fingerprints inside Martin’s house.

A court date has not been set.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments