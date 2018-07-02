Home Indiana Charges For Inmate Upgraded To Murder After Fatal 2017 Shooting July 2nd, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Travis Phelps is facing several charges including murder in connection to Austin Smith’s fatal shooting last August.

10 months after Smith was shot, police say he died from complications stemming from that incident.

Now the Vanderburgh county prosecutors office is charging Phelps with murder.

“I am not surprised he is being charged with murder,” says Alicia Barnett.

“It was just shocking that it happened here in this type of a neighborhood cause I honestly thought it would never happen here.”

Barnett says her neighborhood is close-knit and peaceful.

It’s a different scene from August 2017 when Smith, and a passenger were shot at in a car on the 100 block of Leslie avenue near Edgewood drive. ‘

“I know my kids were out, the neighborhood kids were out riding bikes and just playing,” says Barnett.

“It’s a day I won’t forget because my good friend was actually over there helping the victim.”

Police say Phelps shot at Smith’s car, hitting him in the stomach, and then he crashed into a tree.

Phelps was originally charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of methamphetamine.

But Smith’s death means the Vanderburgh county prosecutor’s office is upgrading Phelps’ charges.

“Thankfully this doesn’t happen very often, but we do have a case every few years where this happens; when someone gets seriously injured you hope that they recover, that medical technology and advancements being what they are that may be somebody can pull through, but unfortunately not everyone does,” says Vanderburgh county prosecutor Nick Hermann.

“We reevaluate the case to determine what if any charges need to be changed or altered and in this case it was taking the charge of attempted murder and making it murder.”

Smith’s family didn’t to comment.

Meantime people like Barnett say the neighborhood has been quiet since the incident.

“It is just back to being a friendly neighborhood. I mean since that incident there really hasn’t been anything.”

An attempted murder charge carries a penalty of 20 to 40 years.

So now with the murder charge, Phelps is facing 45 to 65 years in prison if convicted.

